Here's something you don't hear about everyday, especially in the cheesesteak capital of the U.S., Philadelphia.

The manager of Pat's King of Steaks was assaulted Wednesday night

A restaurant manager was assaulted last night (Wednesday, September 30), according to NBC 10 Philadelphia. The weapon of choice? A cheesesteak. The attack took place at one of the most popular cheesesteak stands in the city, Pat's King of Steaks, and the owner wants the attacker found and punished.

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The incident was caught on camera around 5 PM. Pat's King of Steaks owner, Frank Olivieri, said a man came up to the shop's counter, ordered a cheesesteak, then went and sat at a table. The interaction may seem normal to you, but, those at the shop knew there was something up right away.

The owner and manager of Pat's suspect the attacker is a social media influencer

Olivieri and the manager of Pat's, Tom Francano, who's worked there for almost 50 years, suspected the man may have been a social media influencer, "trying to make a name for himself," because before the incident, he was walking around the restaurant taking pictures and video on his cell phone, mounted on a stick.

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The suspect threw a cheesesteak in the face of the restaurant manager

When the man received his cheesesteak, he didn't dig into like most Pat's customers would have. "The guy played with the sandwich. I have it on video, just ripped the sandwich apart with his hands," Olivieri said. Then, he went back up to the counter, told the manager how bad the cheesesteak was, threw it in his face, and ran away. Thankfully, Francano wasn't hurt or burned, but he and Olivieri want him held accountable for the attack.

Pat's King of Steaks via Facebook Pat's King of Steaks via Facebook

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information that could lead to the attacker's arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip HERE.

Pat's King of Steaks is located in the 1200 Block of Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia.