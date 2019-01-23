Pennsylvania Police Department Seeking Volunteers to Get Drunk!

This sounds like my type of volunteer work!!!

So a police department in Pennsylvania is currently looking for 3 volunteers to get drunk for a training exercise. As crazy as that sounds, its actually legit. They want the volunteers to come and "drink hard liquor to the point of liberation." The point of this exercise is to be able to teach the officers how to administer Field Sobriety tests.

If this is something that you would be down to do, they would need you to be available on April 4th from 2:30pm to 7pm. All of the alcohol will be provided, BUT don't expect to get paid for your services. This is completely volunteer work. I highly doubt a police department will ever pay people to get drunk.

You also have to be between the ages of 25 and 40 and have a clean criminal record. And lastly make sure you arrange for someone sober to pick you up after the event is over.

So if you would like to help out the Kutztown Police department, click here for instructions!