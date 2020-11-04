Pet Valu is Closing Every Store in the U.S.

Pet Valu, a very popular pet supply store just announced that they are sad to announce that they will close their doors for good.

They announced on their Facebook page a little over an hour ago that they will be closing every single store in the U.S. very soon.

Liquidation sales will begin at every one of their stores tomorrow (11/5). It does not say an exact date that every store will be permanently closed, however, I keep seeing December 13th come up multiple times on their site, so I am assuming it will be around or on that date. They are not only selling pet items in their stores, but even things like furniture inside the stores, fixtures and things like that will be on sale as well. All sales will be final and they will not accept returns. If your dog gets groomed at Pet Valu, they will still be able to get groomed up until the store will be closed. So I would get your dog groomed there and start looking for a new groomer asap. If you are enrolled in their Pets Points Plus program, you must use those points by a certain date. You can check out those details, here.

For more info on their closing and the sales that will be happening in the days ahead, visit their website or call your local Pet Valu store. Nearby stores are East Windsor, Plainsboro, Bordentown, Browns Mills, Burlington, Fairless Hills and Newtown.