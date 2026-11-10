Drive Thru Holiday Light Show Back at Pine Creek Miniature Golf in Ringoes, NJ
Have you noticed everything is going from spooky to festive? The holidays will be here before you know it, so it's time to start filling your calendar with everything jolly.
Pine Creek Miniature Golf announces third annual drive thru holiday light show
For the third year in a row, Pine Creek Miniature Golf is hosting the Pine Creek Holiday Light Drive Thru. Pile everyone in the car and get ready to be dazzled by 1.5 miles of lights. Who wouldn't love that? You can even make hot chocolate and go in your jammies if you'd like since you're staying in the car. Keep reading for more details.
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It opens for the season on November 27 and runs through December 30
The holiday fun kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 27 and runs through Wednesday, December 30. It's open 7 days a week, so you can catch it whenever it's convenient for you. I'm thinking it will be less crowded during the week. The hours are 5 PM - 9 PM. Christmas Eve hours are 5 PM - 8 PM and it is closed on Christmas Day.
No buses or large vehicles in the light show
Please note, Pine Creek asks that no buses or extremely large vehicles drive through.
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Pine Creek describes the Holiday Light Drive Thru as, "a dazzling drive-through wonderland filled with a delightful mix of traditional and modern holiday decorations. There's something for everyone to enjoy." Your little ones will love it. It's magical.
I'm happy to report that in a world where it seems like the price of everything keeps going up and up, the price of the Pine Creek Holiday Light Drive Thru is staying the same as last year, and it's very reasonable. You'll pay only $25 per car.
If you're looking to start a new tradition with family or friends, this would be a lot of festive fun.
Happy Holidays. Pine Creek Miniature Golf is located at 394 Route 31 North in Ringoes, NJ.
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