My friends and I have been wanting to go to Abruzzi Ristorante in Langhorne since it opened last year for the insanely delicious looking chicken parmigiana that we keep seeing on social media. You know how it is. Life gets busy. But now, we're making it a priority, not only for the chicken parmigiana, but for some pizza since they just had a special visitor.

Dave Portnoy was at Abruzzi Ristorante in Langhorne on October 9 for a pizza review

Dave Portnoy, the Barstool Sports King, made a few stops in Bucks County for his famous One Bite Pizza Reviews on Friday (October 9), and Abruzzi's was one of them. Anthony Barrett, the owner, was so happy to be there when Portnoy showed up. He has an Aruba trip planned and was worried he'd miss him if he made a surprise visit since you never know if and when he'll visit.

READ MORE: Gervasio's in Chesterfield, NJ gets high score from Dave Portnoy

Portnoy gave Abruzzi's Chambersburg pie an 8.1

After the visit, Abruzzi teased us by revealing their Chambersburg pie got "an amazing score" from the Barstool King. The official video review is now out and we finally know what the score is. Drumroll please...an 8.1. Very good. Check out the video below.

Portnoy also tried Abruzzi's Thin Burg pizza and unofficially gave it an 8.2

But, then something interesting happened. Barrett had asked Portnoy if he would stick around for a few minutes while they made him another pie, the thinner version of their Chambersburg pizza. Portnoy loves a thin crust. It's a new pizza that hasn't even made it on the menu yet, but is described as having an almost cracker crust. It's called the Thin Burg. It's pictured below.

READ MORE: Check out the score Dave Portnoy just gave La Villa's in Morrisville

Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook

Portnoy agreed to stay and liked the Thin Burg a tad bit better than the Chambersburg and gave that pie an unofficial 8.2. He reminded Barrett that the original score, 8.1, is THE score. Amazing. So, Abruzzi got two scores, an official score and an unofficial score.

Ever since Portnoy's visit, Abruzzi Ristorante has been even more crowded. Barrett's thrilled to see all the new faces and for the community support. Get on in there and check it out. Abruzzi Ristorante is located at 1259 Wood Lane in Langhorne, PA.

Congratulations. I'll see you soon.

RANKED: Every Philadelphia Pizzeria Barstool's Dave Portnoy Has Reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports (and now living in Philadelphia). So it's fair to say that he's visited his fair share of Philly pizza shops for his iconic One Bite Pizza Reviews with Barstool Sports. We dug in and ranked all 38 that he's visited in Philly (so far) for the series. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST