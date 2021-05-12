Princeton Farmers Market Back in Old Spot for 2021 Season

The Princeton Farmers Market is back in it's old spot for the 2021 season, according to Planet Princeton.

The season is kicking off tomorrow (Thursday, May 13th) on Franklin Avenue, its pre-pandemic location. The Farmers Market was relocated last year because of the need for social distance.

The Princeton Farmers Market will be open every Thursday, from 10am - 2pm, until November 18th. Go often. There will be plenty of local and Jersey fresh fruits and veggies, meats, homemade goodies, and more.

Funny, I don't mind cooking as much when I've gotten the fresh ingredients from the Farmers Market. Lol. I can't wait to make some fresh eggplant, and come summer, I'll have a Jersey tomato almost every single day. Yum. Of course, my summer won't be complete without some Jersey Corn on the Cob too.

You'll have a lot to pick from. The article states there are 24 + vendors at the market this year, including some of your favorites: Terhune Orchards, Cherry Grove Farm, Cherry Grove Organic Farm, Small World Coffee (stop there first so you can sip and stroll through the market), Longview Flowers, Fruitwood Farms, the Granola Bar, Demi Olive Oil, Bone-in Food, the Barking Good Bakery, Catalina Empanadas, LoRe Pasta, the Lost Bread Co., Davidson's Exotic Mushrooms, Whimsy Design, Pies and Quiches, Queen Mab's Herbs, Nutty Novelties, Picklelicious, the Mill Creek Apiary, Lima Family Farms, Lexi's Kitchen, Honey Rose Botanical, Gourmet Nuts & Dried Fruits, and more.

Don't forget your face mask when heading to the Princeton Farmers Market, all vendors and customers are required to wear them, and please remember to stay socially distanced.

See you there.