3 New Restaurants Are Coming To The Quaker Bridge Mall

The Quaker Bridge Mall is one of the biggest businesses that brings all of Mercer County, NJ together. It's been a staple in the community for years now. We've seen so many restaurants and businesses come and go, but now it seems as though the dining choices at the Quaker Bridge Mall are getting a bit of a facelift.

Over the past few years, restaurants have come and gone in the food court, but The Quaker Bridge Mall added a few new dining options labeled "coming soon" on the "dining" section of their website.

We've known for a little while now that a brand new KPot location will be hitting the mall and taking over the old Brio Italian Grille. Also, a Kebab spot called DoneRight Doner Kebab was announced around the same time as well.

However, it seems as though there will be a new pizza spot, a Mexican food spot, and another restaurant coming to the mall. On the dining portion of the website, there are sections for Lawrence Fresh Mexican Grill, Lawrence Pizza, and Le Bon Gout that are labeled to be "coming soon" to the mall.

It looks as though they'll be placed on the second level of the mall, so I guess we should assume that means these will each be taking a spot inside of the food court across from Forever 21.

There's not much more info available as of now aside from the names of the restaurants and the level, but once more info is released, we'll be sure to update you with the delicious new food options!

