Picture this: you have a fresh iced mocha latte in your hand as you walk the streets of the Jersey Shore.

Oh! Wait....hold up. That dress on that outdoor display is gorgeous! Let's stop and take a look.

Love it! Now that we are done shopping, let's stop for a glass of wine and a quick appetizer.

Imagine if this could be our reality up and down the Jersey Shore. Maybe it can be...

Let me explain:

You know that Broadwalk Pedestrian-Only Plaza in Red Bank?

If not, here is a little refresher: According to RedBankPulse.com, it is being described as, "a sprawling pedestrian plaza that mimicked the style and allure of many European old cities."

It's kind of cool.

There are little shops, restaurants with accompanying outdoor tables and the entire area is blocked off from traffic. It is like Red Bank created their own boardwalk despite their location.

Right now, the town of Red Bank is in the process of deciding on whether or not to bring this outdoor-friendly attraction back for the Summer of 2022.

Right now, it is looking pretty good but nothing is 100% just yet.

But then I asked myself: "Why isn't this being done in more Jersey Shore towns?"

Even without COVID-19 being a factor, there are a lot of towns that do not get the benefits of having its own boardwalk or beaches.

Not to mention, these pedestrian plazas would be an awesome opportunity to show some support to the local businesses in each individual city.

And depending on the town, each plaza could be individualized so they each become known as their own attraction!

I could so see other New Jerseyans taking a day trip for cool experiences like this.

I am not saying that these areas would ever be able to replace the beauty of a shore town with a boardwalk.

BUT, it could be a great way for various towns to help pull in additional revenue and could make the Jersey Shore that much more iconic of a destination.

I put together a list of some Jersey Shore towns that I think would benefit and I am kind of curious if you agree.

I'm telling you. This could be the next big thing.

So without further ado:

I will keep you posted on Red Bank's Broadwalk because as of now, an "unofficial approval" is all I have heard.

But keep your fingers, eyes, ears, toes, legs and arms crossed until I tell you to do otherwise.

I thank you.

While we are at it, have you ever heard of these tiny New Jersey towns?

A Broadwalk could help these little guys as well, don't you think:

