Seaside Heights Restaurant Week Offers A Dozen Options

Klee's is one of a dozen places taking part in Seaside Heights Restaurant Week

A dozen restaurants in Seaside Heights will participate in the borough’s restaurant week which begins today and will run through Sunday, May 22nd.  Organized by the Seaside Heights Business Improvement District the restaurants range from pizza stands to casual sit-down places and all are within a two block walk of the ocean and boardwalk or the Bayfront.

Among the dozen are three new restaurants, including The Ocean Club on the boardwalk at the border of Seaside Heights and Seaside Park.  Sunset Seafood on the northern Bayfront and Offshore BBQ on the boulevard next to Heavy Reel Brewing.

Inside The Ocean Club
All dozen of those taking part in the nine-day promotion will offer prix fixe menus and feature two or three course meals with the same prices.  Breakfast will be either $9.22 OR $11.22, lunch is $14.22 OR $18.22 and dinner will be either $28.22 OR $36.22.

In addition to the three new restaurants the others taking part are:

CheeseSteak Louie’s

Drifter’s

Hook’s Bar & Grill

Jimbo’s Bar & Grill

Klee’s Bar & Grill

Maruca’s Tomato Pies

Monte’s Café

PJ’s Place

Spicy Food & Spirits

 Menus and full details are available at www.exit82.com/restaurant-week.  Diners are encouraged to visit the website regularly as specifics for individual restaurants may change during the week.

