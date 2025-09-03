This is good news! It's one of the first pieces of good news we've had about the ongoing transit crisis affecting SEPTA and the city of Philadelphia.

SEPTA just announced that they have found a partner to ensure fans will be able to ride the Broad Street Line to and from the stadium tomorrow evening.

That partner? FanDuel, the popular sports betting app. They will be footing the bill for fans to use mass transit ahead of the Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys (Thursday night).

SEPTA Service Cuts Affect Eagles Fans

The announcement comes just days after officials warned Philadelphians to plan on gridlock in South Philadelphia. SEPTA has been in the process of cutting back services (including their popular train service to and from the sporting complex) amid an ongoing budget battle in Harrisburg.

Pre-game Sports Express trips will now run every 10 minutes. They will also offer 10 Express and six local trains to get fans home after the event.

Tailgating Worries at the Linc

As fears of more cars on the roads spread, officials were previously advising nobody to visit the stadium complex without a ticket to the event. You know Philadelphians didn't like being told that we couldn't tailgate.

"SEPTA is grateful to FanDuel for stepping up with this sponsorship to restore Sports Express service for the Eagles home opener," SEPTA's General Manager, Scott A. Sauer, said on Wednesday.

The FanDuel partnership actually will cover free rides home for fans. That will begin and halftime and continue through the end of the service day.

The Eagles next game that's scheduled for the Linc is slated for 1:00 p.m on September 21 when the Birds taken on the Los Angeles Rams. SEPTA's ongoing budget crisis will continue.