For years it’s become a tradition for families across New Jersey. In fact, some call it their favorite holiday tradition in Ocean County, NJ. But we just learned that this beloved holiday tradition has come to an end, and we won’t even get to say goodbye. In fact, this wasn’t the only devastating news that was confirmed on Sunday.

Six Flags Great Adventure Cancels Holiday in the Park

Six Flags Great Adventure will end their season much earlier than planned this year. The theme park (which is the largest in New Jersey) announced that their iconic program Holiday In the Park will NOT return for 2025.

READ MORE: Guests Complain About Long Lines at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in 2025

The annual event, which typically ran from of mid-November until early January, allowed guests to visit a holiday themed winter wonderland as the park was decorated for the season and most rides were operational.

The park says the decision comes as the focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during their core operating season — spring through fall. They first shared the news in an email with season pass holders on Sunday. Though it wasn’t a surprise as other Six Flags theme parks have made similar announcements in recent days.

Get our free mobile app

However, that wasn’t the only big change that Six Flags announced for their New Jersey theme park:

Six Flags Great Adventure Delays Opening of Massive Roller Coaster

Six Flags Great Adventure has announced that their plans to build and open a new “record-setting” coaster have been delayed until “beyond 2026.” The coaster was originally slated to open in 2026.

Six Flags Great Adventure Nitro Six Flags Great Adventure Press Photo loading...

The news comes as a bit of surprise, and it was also shared in an email to season pass holders on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Guests Complain About Long Lines at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in 2025

Of course, it’s a surprise because the coaster was initially announced when they confirmed that they would be removing Kingda Ka last year. Though, Six Flags never gave many more details about the coaster (like what it would look like or what records it would break).

It’s unclear if the updated timeline means it will open 2027 or even later. Six Flags has delayed the opening of some other coasters at their parks including the Quantum Accelerator at Six Flags New England earlier this summer. That’s been pushed back until next year, they say.

But… this all comes as the theme park has undergone many other significant changes:

Six Flags’ Ownership Change Results in Massive Changes

Six Flags’ parent company merged with another theme park giant, Cedar Fair, last summer. The combined company now operates 42 theme parks worldwide under the Six Flags name.

WATCH: Six Flags Great Adventure Removes Kingda Ka, See the Implosion

But they’ve continued to evaluate their portfolio and business model to make significant changes. The most notable change we’ve seen is that they announced plans to close Six Flags America at the end of the 2025 season. The company has indicated in corporate earnings reports that these types of decisions will be made a rolling basis.

Many guests have been worried about the future of Six Flags Great Adventure as they’ve removed rides like Kingda Ka and now canceled programs like Holiday In the Park, but park officials have publicly said there are no plans to close or make any significant changes to Six Flags Great Adventure.

We’ll see if anything changes.



7 rides NJ would like to see back at Six Flags Great Adventure Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Amazing views of Six Flags Great Adventure from high above in 2024 We didn't know at the time that this would be the final year for Kingda Ka, Green Lantern, Skyway, Parachute Tower, and more. This was taken shortly after the Big Wheel opened after being refurbished for the park's 50th anniversary during the 2024 operating season. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant



