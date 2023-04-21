The nice weather lately has you looking forward to some outdoor fun, doesn't it? You won't have to wait much longer. It's coming soon to Shady Brook Farm in Yardley...and I'll give you a hint, there's beer, wine, cocktails and some tasty food involved.

The 2023 Shady Brook Farm Summer unWINEd Concert Series was just announced and you're going to love it.

It kicks Friday, May 5th and goes all the way until Friday, September 1st (weather permitting). Get ready for the best live music around every Friday night at the farm. What a great, relaxing way to kick off the weekend. Bring your friends and unWINEd. Get it?

There are two special Saturday fireworks nights as well...July 1st and September 2nd, so save the dates.

Click HERE for the live music schedule.

Besides live music there will be delicious food, locally brewed craft beer, specialty cocktails and fabulous wines from local winery, Rose Bank Winery.

You don't have to find a babysitter either. There's plenty for the kids to do like the sports zone, pedal go carts, rubber ducky races, an obstacle course, the chalk truck, giant swing, and so much more. Click here for more details.

The gates open on Fridays at 5:30pm with the live music starting at 6:30pm. That gives you plenty of time to check out the food and drink vendors.

REMINDER: NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS ALLOWED.

You can rent a private picnic area to celebrate a special occasion or just to have a space of your own. Check out the details here. They tend to book quickly so don't wait to reserve yours.

For more information and to buy your tickets, click here.

I can't wait to have some fun on the farm this summer. See you there.

