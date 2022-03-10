The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded.

The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.

Two New Jersey intersections tied for deadliest, with nine fatalities at each one: Lalor Street at Route 129 in Trenton and East Jersey Street and Routes 1&9 in Elizabeth. Following close behind with eight fatal crashes was Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70 in Toms River.

Two more intersections in Elizabeth were also listed: Routes 1&9 and East Grand, just a few blocks from the one at East Jersey Street, had seven fatalities, and North Avenue at 1&9 had six deaths.

The final Garden State intersection that made the (unfortunate) top 40: Route 1 and North Oaks in Middlesex County.

We’re not the only ones living dangerously, as good old Florida also placed four intersections in the top 400.

For this analysis, a deadly intersection was one that had at least three fatalities in the period studied (2000-2019); 1,828 intersections qualified which is only .01% of intersections. Interestingly, the intersection of a main artery and a local road accounted for 50% of fatalities even though those type of intersections represent only 10% of all intersections.

