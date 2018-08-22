The First Keystone Comic Con Is Coming Soon to Philadelphia

If you love all things related to comic books, movies, video games, TV shows, fantasy, and Sci-Fi like me then you need to know that a comic convention is coming to Philly in September!

The first ever Keystone Comic Con is coming to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on September 14th through the 16th.

Comic cons are so much fun because there's always so much to do! They'll have a huge artist alley where you can meet cool artists, see amazing cosplayers, and get exclusives and cool collectibles.

There's also the opportunity to meet celebrities! I saw that Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, & Joe Manganiello from "True Blood" will be there. Also some of the cast from "The Office" will be at Keystone Comic Con (Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, and Brian Baumgartner)!

If you're a huge Batman fan, make sure you go on September 15th to celebrate Batman Day with Frank Miller and more!

Get more details and see what other celebrity guests will be there here