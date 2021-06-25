The Mercer County Park Summer Concert Series is Back

It's back. The Mercer County Park Summer Concert series is kicking off this weekend, according to the Mercer County Park Commission. Yay. Tell your friends.

Most of the concerts will be taking place on the Mercer County Park's Festival Grounds, near the ice skating rink. See the schedule below. I'm checking out the themes, and it seems like there's something for everyone.

Here's the lineup:

Sunday, June 27th - PRIDE Day at Festival Grounds in Mercer County Park, West Windsor, 3-7pm.

Saturday, July 24th - Local Legends. Mercer County's Millyard Park on South Clinton Avenue, Trenton, 3-7pm.

Friday, July 30th - Motown Night. Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, West Windsor, 6-9:30pm.

Saturday, July 31st - Jersey Shore Night. Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, West Windsor, 6-9:30pm.

Friday, August 20th - Party Night. Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, West Windsor, 6-9:30pm.

Friday, August 27th - Rock Night. Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, West Windsor. 6-9:30pm.

Saturday, August 28th - Funk Night. Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, West Windsor, 6-9:30pm.

Saturday, September 18th - Old School R & B Night. Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, West Windsor, 6 - 9:30pm.

Saturday, October 2nd - Caribbean/Latin Night. South Riverwalk Park, John Finch Way, Trenton, 2-8pm.

It'll cost you $5 to park (you'll need cash). The festival grounds gates will open one hour before the show.

Make sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during the show. You can also bring a cooler with sealed bottles of water.

Make sure to keep checking HERE for artists to be announced and the latest information.

This is great news. Maybe I'll see you there.

