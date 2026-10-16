If you live in Toms River and are tired of having to travel out of town for your favorite fast food, you won't have to for much longer, according to Jersey Shore Online.

Toms River's first Chick-fil-A has been approved

The very first Chick-fil-A to open in Toms River is coming soon. Plans were approved on October 7 by the Toms River Planning Board for it to be constructed where the old Bahama Breeze restaurant was at the Ocean County Mall, which closed in May 2025. The entire Bahama Breeze restaurant chain eventually shut down.

READ MORE: The Scarecrow Walk is back in Toms River for 2026

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The old Bahama Breeze restaurant will be torn down

The empty restaurant sits near Hooper and Bay Avenues on the edge of the mall property. It will be torn down to make way for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

READ MORE: Lidl coming soon to Route 37 in Toms River

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This answers the question that was on many minds in the area. Over 500 locals had commented on a Facebook post about what they thought should go in that space. There were a bunch of great restaurant suggestions including the area's first Waffle House, The Cheesecake Factory, and Cracker Barrel. Others thought an Apple Store would be great there or an indoor water park.

No word on when the new Toms River Chick-fil-A will open. I'll let you know when I find out. Other Chick-fil-A locations in Ocean County are in nearby Stafford and Brick.

Sprouts Farmers Market will open in Bey Lea Plaza in 2027

There are plenty of new restaurants that recently opened and on the way in that area. Tommy's Tavern + Tap opened on Hooper Avenue back in April. Coming soon are Cava, Paris Baguette, and Just Salad. Sprouts Farmers Market will be anchoring the Bey Lea Plaza across from Ocean County Mall. It's expected to open in mid-2027.