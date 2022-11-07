Total Lunar Eclipse To Give NJ a ‘Blood Moon’ Tuesday Morning

A special terrestrial treat is waiting for New Jersey about the time you are getting up for work or school on Tuesday as we witness the last total lunar eclipse for over three years.

What Is a Lunar Eclipse?

Lunar eclipses, also known as 'blood moons,' happen when the sun, Earth, and moon line up so the moon passes into Earth's shadow. According to space.com, even though it has no special astronomical significance, the view you will see in the sky Tuesday should be striking as the usually whitish moon becomes a red or ruddy brown color.

What's So Special About a Total Lunar Eclipse?

During a full eclipse, something spectacular happens. The moon is fully in Earth's shadow. At the same time, a little bit of light from Earth's sunrises and sunsets falls on the surface of the moon. Because the light waves are stretched out, they look red.

When is The Next Total Lunar Eclipse?

The next total lunar eclipse is in March 2025, though there will be several partial ones before then.

I love stuff like this, but it usually doesn't happen at a time that's convenient for my schedule. This total lunar eclipse is perfectly timed for the early-morning viewer. NASA says totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 am to 6:41 am Tuesday.

What's the Best Way to See the Total Lunar Eclipse?

According to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, and the forecast is for clear skies and optimal viewing potential

Here's something I never realized. A lunar eclipse can only happen during a full moon when the sun fully illuminates the surface.

Is It Safe to Look at a Total Lunar Elipse?

Here's another good thing for viewers of Tuesday's total lunar eclipse. Unlike a solar eclipse, it is completely safe to look directly at a lunar eclipse with the naked eye.

Space.com says the eclipse is officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse since it occurs during November's Full Beaver Moon. The eclipse will be visible across the east coast and all of North America.

