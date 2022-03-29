Trenton, New Jersey coffee shop named best in the state

We all know the phrase “Trenton makes, the world takes.” This now applies to the best coffee the Garden States has to offer, at least according to Food & Wine.

One Up One Down in Trenton, New Jersey was recently recognized by the publication in their list of best coffee shops in each state.

One Up One Down is the Phoenix rising from the ashes of what was formerly the punk rock Trenton Coffee House & Records that was shut down in 2019.

It was revived against all odds (remember that pesky pandemic that shut everything down?) by Vince Camilo (the shop’s owner and roaster) and his wife, Natalie Rockwell.

Food & Wine described the roastery as “almost like the blue collar espresso bars you find in Europe, except this one sells vegan snacks, and your cappuccino automatically comes with oat milk, and nobody's blowing smoke in your face.”

It has more than just your run-of-the-mill coffee shop options. Ever heard of putting espresso in your orange juice?

Added bonus: they also include locally made Trenton honey!

The place is oozing with Trenton Pride. Vince and Natalie really make a point to celebrate their fellow local businesses.

Recently, they teamed up with the Trenton Public Library and put up a mini-rack with a display of Trenton Makes Zines.

After learning of the shout-out in Food & Wine, Camiolo took to Instagram to address the “unexpected honor.”

“Thank you to all have supported us in our short, pandemic-shaded existence,” he wrote. “Hopefully this is a sign of greater things to come for us and the City of Trenton!”

From your Instagram caption to God’s ears, my friend.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner