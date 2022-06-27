Trenton, NJ cop suspended over threatening comments made at school
A Trenton police officer on the job for less than a year has been suspended with pay after making threatening comments to two people at an elementary school in Hamilton.
The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Rudy Lopez, 36, was charged with two counts of harassment after he verbally made "threatening comments" that caused alarm in front of the Lalor Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.
The Trentonian reported that Lopez went to the school to talk about a bullying situation and made the comments to an administrator.
Recognized upon graduation from the Mercer County Police Academy
Lopez received a Police Training Commission Merit Award when he was sworn in as an officer, according to a news report on NJ.com.
According to payroll records, Lopez has been with Trenton police since 2021 and earned a salary of $40,786.
NJ.com was first to report about Lopez's suspension.
