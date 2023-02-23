Vineland Plans Parade for Chiefs Star, Local Hero Isiah Pacheco

It has been quite a year for Vineland's Isiah 'Pop' Pacheco, who moved from growing up playing football in Vineland to scoring a touchdown in Kansas City's Super Bowl victory over the Eagles.

Vineland will officially welcome its hometown son with a parade.

Wednesday, Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci announced that plans are being made for a Super Bowl Victory Parade and Rally in recognition of the Kansas City Chief’s running back.

The “Parade For Pop” is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 beginning at 11:00 am.

In less than a year, Isiah 'Pop' Pacheco went from being a late-round draft pick in the NFL draft to a star player on the Super Bowl-winning team. But, to his fans in Vineland, Pop has been exceptional for years now.

As a senior at Vineland, Pacheco rushed for over 1000 yards and 18 touchdowns and threw for 598 yards and three touchdowns. He had a successful college career at Rutgers before making the Chiefs last season.

"So many residents of Cumberland County are eager to demonstrate their admiration for Isiah’s accomplishments,” Mayor Fanucci said. “This community rally will be an opportunity for all of us to offer our congratulations to our hometown hero upon achieving his dreams of becoming a World Champion, and for being such a wonderful ambassador for the City of Vineland.”

Even as a lifelong Eagles fan, it's hard not to be excited about this great story about a local product and his recognition by his hometown.

There's been a lot of tragedy in his young life along with his success playing football. While still in high school, Pacheco mourned the loss of his brother, Tavaris Cannon, and sister, Celeste Cannon.

His brother was stabbed to death in Bridgeton in 2016 and his sister was shot and killed the next year in Millville, leaving behind three children.

Final details regarding the parade route and rally location are still being finalized and will be announced shortly.

50 South Jersey Restaurants & Bars That Only Take Cash