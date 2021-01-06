Wawa Drive-Thru Opening Friday In Morrisville

During this pandemic, drive-thru services have come in clutch to get your stuff and go on your way. It was been rumored that there is going to be a drive-thru Wawa for a while and now, it is finally opening.

According to FOX 29, Falls Township residents and anyone that travels to the area will be able to take advantage of the Wawa drive-thru starting this Friday. We learned that there will be a ribbon cutting this Friday, January 8.

When I hear grand opening for stores I also hear "FREE STUFF" but that is not the case this time around. At least we aren't aware of anything special going on the day of the Wawa drive-thru grand opening.

It was stated on FOX 29 that the Wawa drive-thru will be very fancy with some "state-of-the-art technology." Oh, FANCY. Now the question is, are we still going to place our order with someone through an intercom or are we placing the order from a screen just like we do when inside of a Wawa?

I haven't been to the Wawa drive-thru in Westampton, NJ so I still have no idea how it is working out.

The Director of Construction of Wawa, Terri Micklin, told FOX 29 that Wawa is always trying to find new ways to make the drive-thru experience even better for the customer. Terri Micklin also said that the reason for all of the drive-thru ideas is to provide "an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle."

The Wawa drive-thru will be located at 549 W. Trenton Avenue in Morrisville.