Chris, Jahna, Joe & the Morning Show have your chance to win the FINAL pair of tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo in Philadelphia this Saturday night.

We've heard your cries, your begs, we've read your DMs, we know this is the HOTTEST ticket in Jersey & PA. Our dear friends at Interscope Capitol have hooked us up with a pair of tickets to see the HOTTEST Show of 2026.

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That's right you can win a pair of tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo right now. Just open our station's Instagram and follow the instructions on this post to win:

Picture it: you and your best friend live in South Philly watching Olivia perform all of the hits as your SCREAM your heart out. We SO want that for you.

Townsquare Media's standard contest rules apply. Contest includes WPST-FM, WJLK-FM and WSJO-FM. All entries One randomly selected entry from all valid entries on Instagram will win the prize. Winner will be contacted via Direct Message at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 3rd. Winner will receive one pair of tickets (2 tickets), prize valued at approximately $249 for the November 7, 2026. Prize is non transferrable.

2027 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule Discover every concert set to hit the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly in 2027, featuring legendary performers, massive tours, and once-in-a-lifetime live experiences. Scroll through the schedule and start planning your next unforgettable night. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST