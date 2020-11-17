You Can Now Buy Cinnabon’s Signature Frosting By the Pint

Being able to buy mouthwatering Cinnabon frosting by the pint is all we want for Christmas this year. Lucky for us, Santa came early.

Yep. Wake up, my little Sugar Plum Fairies. You can now officially purchase a whole pint of the whole reason we all buy Cinnabon to begin with, the sweet cream cheese frosting, for $5.99, according to delish.com. A penance in my eyes. But, hurry, my pretties. The pints will only be available for a limited time at Cinnabon shopping mall locations, and they are a MUST gift for Christmas for anyone in your life with a serious sweet tooth. I mean, you could squeeze one of these into a stocking, right?

Sure, I can totally see myself dipping a spoon right into the container and just whittling it away one dunk at a time, but honestly, how great would this Cinnabon frosting be on gingerbread men? This will totally take my Christmas cookie game to the next level.

Do I always order an extra container to pour over my cinnamon bun? You betcha. Do I wish this stuff could just pour out of my kitchen faucet? Sure. But I'll take what I can get for as long as I can get it.

By the way, if you do end up purchasing the pint of Cinnabon frosting, but aren't sure what to do with it once you get it home, just scan the QR code printed on the lid to open up a whole list of Cinnabon approved recipes.

Cinnabon is currently located inside Quaker Bridge Mall, Oxford Valley Mall, Deptford Mall, Cherry Hill Mall, and Moorestown Mall.

SOURCES: Cinnabon/Facebook; delish.com