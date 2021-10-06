Another Big Winning Lottery Ticket in Mercer County, NJ

Talk about a lucky streak. There has once again been a big winning lottery ticket in Mercer County, according to NJ.com.

This time it was a Mega Millions NJ Lottery ticket, and it's worth a cool $1 million. Wow. I'd be the proud owner of a beach house after winning a million bucks.

Check your tickets. If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adriano's Liquor, located at 634 North Clinton Avenue in Trenton, you may be the winner.

The winning ticket is one of two 2nd prize tickets sold across the country for last night's drawing (Tuesday, October 5th). The ticket matched 5 out of 5 white balls drawn, but, not the Mega Ball. Darn it. The other 2nd prize ticket was sold in Florida.

There was no winner for the $45 million grand prize, so the pot goes up to an estimated $60 million for Friday night's drawing.

Within the past month, there have been several big winning lottery tickets in the area. A $100,000 winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was just sold at the Bordentown Wawa (very close to Mercer County) last week. A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the ShopRite on Route 33 in Hamilton near Texas Roadhouse, and another $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Exxon gas station on Whitehorse Mercerville Road, also in Hamilton. Crazy, right?

Last night's winning Mega Millions numbers are 7,11,18, 30, and 36. The Mega Ball was 4 with a Megaplier of 3x, the article states.

What would you do if you won $1 million?

Make sure you get your tickets now....the next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.

Good luck.

