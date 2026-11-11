The wait is almost over. One of your favorite online retailers is opening an outlet store in Central Jersey. I just found out that a grand opening date has been set. Yippee.

The first Wayfair Outlet in NJ is opening in Ocean Township

Not only are brick-and-mortar Wayfair stores coming to New Jersey (keep reading for the details), a Wayfair Outlet store is opening soon in Ocean Township. I'll give you a hint. It will be open in time for you to do your holiday shopping.

READ MORE: Wayfair confirms retail store coming to Cherry Hill

The grand opening is Friday, December 4

I saw on Instagram that the grand opening will be on Friday, December 4, 2026. It's a huge store at 25,000 square feet. Tons of furniture, from traditional to modern, is being loaded in the store now.

You'll find everything from dressers, tables, chairs, sofas, coffee makers, bookshelves, and so, so much more. There's decor for every room in your home. There are also seasonal items, including Christmas trees. Check out the Instagram video for a look inside by clicking here. Get ready to save some money, there's going to be special savings throughout the store.

READ MORE: More details on the Princeton Wayfair store coming to Princeton

A Princeton Wayfair store is opening in 2027

A Wayfair representative said the placement of the new location was strategic. "We selected Monmouth County primarily because of its proximity to our fulfillment center, our strong local customer base, and to complement the planned Wayfair store opening in Princeton in 2027."

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A Wayfair store is coming to Cherry Hill in 2028

The new Princeton Wayfair store will be in Nassau Park Pavilion on Route 1 South, where Walmart once was. It most recently was Ocean State Job Lot, which was only open for a year. Another location will be opening on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in 2028.

The new Wayfair Outlet is located at 2341 Route 66 in Ocean Township, New Jersey. It's where the at Home store used to be in the Seaview Square Shopping Center on Route 66.