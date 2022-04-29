As I was driving into work today I saw a cute, festive yellow sign being put up about this on Pennington Road, and I just had to see what it was was for.

It's for the 10th Annual Cultural Festival and Food Truck Rally in Mercer County!

The FREE, one-day event will be held June 11, from 11am-7pm at Mercer County Park, West Windsor - rain or shine . The parking is free too!

This will be such a fun all-day family event where attendees can check out live cultural dance and musical performances, art expos, heritage artisans, children's activities, a Biergarten, and of course, the food trucks! We're not just talking regular burgers and french fries. These will be international food trucks, so you'll get delicious bites of food from other cultures.

According to the event's Facebook page, there are over 1,300 "interested" in the event, so it should be a great turn out!

The festival is funded in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State. The Mercer County Cultural & Heritage Commission also receives support from the New Jersey Historical Commission/New Jersey Department of State.

If anyone is interested in being a vendor, they should contact the organizers at (609) 278-2712 or email culturalfestival@mercercounty.org.

Now that we're in a year where events are actually happening again, this is one of those events that'll make your summer even brighter. Free family fun! What could be better?

For more information, check out the Facebook page. For more events happening this spring and summer, check these out down below!

