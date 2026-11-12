LaScala's Fire is opening a new location in Freehold

LaScala's Fire is expanding once again and has chosen Freehold to be the home of a new location. Unfortunately, that's all I know right now. The restaurant's website simply says, "Coming Soon."

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An exact location has not been revealed yet

No exact address has been revealed as of yet. I wonder if it's joining the top-notch restaurant lineup at Freehold Raceway Mall . That would be great. The mall has been making many improvements and attracting new stores and restaurants lately. I'll let you know as soon as I find out more details.

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LaScala's Fire serves reimagined classic Italian favorites, according to its website. The menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, paninis, pizza, pasta, chicken, veal, and seafood entrees. There's plenty to choose from.

LaScala's Fire LaScala's Fire

Other LaScala's Fire locations in New Jersey include Atlantic City, Marlton, and Glassboro. New locations will be popping up in Marketfair Mall on Route 1 in West Windsor and Bridgewater. In Pennsylvania, LaScala's Fire just opened in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center in Newtown.

"To us, it's all about you, your friends, and family having a great time, eating great food, and lots of it, in a comfortable atmosphere, with friendly service, let's eat! Everything we cook for you is made fresh daily, just like Grandma did."

Check out the LaScala's Fire website by clicking here