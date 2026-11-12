LaScala’s Fire Expanding With New Location in Freehold, NJ
If you love trying new restaurants like I do, another dining choice is on the way to Monmouth County, according to the Patch, and if you like Italian food, you're going to love this, so I've heard.
LaScala's Fire is opening a new location in Freehold
LaScala's Fire is expanding once again and has chosen Freehold to be the home of a new location. Unfortunately, that's all I know right now. The restaurant's website simply says, "Coming Soon."
An exact location has not been revealed yet
No exact address has been revealed as of yet. I wonder if it's joining the top-notch restaurant lineup at Freehold Raceway Mall. That would be great. The mall has been making many improvements and attracting new stores and restaurants lately. I'll let you know as soon as I find out more details.
Fogo De Chao coming soon to Freehold Raceway Mall
Fogo De Chao is joining Freehold Raceway Mall's restaurant roster. The Brazilian Steakhouse is also opening new locations on Route 1 in the Princeton area (West Windsor Township, across from Marketfair Mall) and Cherry Hill.
LaScala's Fire serves reimagined classic Italian favorites, according to its website. The menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, paninis, pizza, pasta, chicken, veal, and seafood entrees. There's plenty to choose from.
Other LaScala's Fire locations in New Jersey include Atlantic City, Marlton, and Glassboro. New locations will be popping up in Marketfair Mall on Route 1 in West Windsor and Bridgewater. In Pennsylvania, LaScala's Fire just opened in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center in Newtown.
"To us, it's all about you, your friends, and family having a great time, eating great food, and lots of it, in a comfortable atmosphere, with friendly service, let's eat! Everything we cook for you is made fresh daily, just like Grandma did."
Check out the LaScala's Fire website by clicking here.
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt