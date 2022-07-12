Is New Jersey Still Considered America’s Most Attractive State?

Yes, just a couple of years ago, New Jersey was named the state with the most attractive people by a major website. Do you think we still are?

Let's start at the beginning. the honor of being named the most attractive state in America was bestowed upon us by the exceptionally nice folks at Zippia.

How did they come to this clearly very accurate conclusion? It turns out they gave high marks for our low number of STDs, lower obesity rates, and higher activity levels. Let's not be picky. Let's just take the honor gracefully.

I guess the whole thing depends on your definition of attractive, right? Someone who is generous, funny, and loves puppies doesn't seem to make any progress in a study like this, but those are certainly attractive qualities.

The question we have is whether or not we're still at the top of the attractive heap. This study was done in 2020, so how much has changed in New Jersey?

While we're not going to start researching STD numbers, we do think that there is no reason to believe that we're not still the most attractive state in America.

Then again, it is also important to point out that there is absolutely no hard data we could find to say we still are the most attractive state in the country.

For once, we'd like to give New Jersey the benefit of the doubt and stick with the 2020 finding until we hear otherwise.

