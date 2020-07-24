Lane Bryant in Quaker Bridge Mall is Closing

It seems like each week we hear news of retailers filing for bankruptcy and closing stores. Earlier today, we told you about how Justice would be closing 600 of its stores, including the one in Quaker Bridge Mall.

Unfortunately, that's not the only store that QB Mall will be losing. According to usatoday.com, Lane Bryant will be shutting down over 150 of its stores, including the one located on the first floor near J.C. Penney in Quaker Bridge Mall.

Lane Bryant describes itself as "Pioneers of Plus." The origins of the plus-size women's clothing store go back over a hundred years ago.

According to USA Today, Lane Bryant is just one of the brands owned by New Jersey-based ascena retail group. The other brands are Justice, Ann Taylor Loft, Catherines, Lou & Grey and Cacique.

In a press release on Thursday, ascena announced that it was filing for bankruptcy protection and had reached a restructuring agreement in an effort to strengthen its financial position.

USA Today says that the list of Lane Bryant store closures also includes locations in Cherry Hill, Marlton, and Bridgewater, NJ and King of Prussia and Willow Grove, PA. Plus, Lane Bryant Outlet stores in the Jackson Premium Outlets in Jackson, NJ and Philadelphia Mills will also be closing.

ascena says store closings will happen in the next 30-60 days. and as of now, the Ann Taylor and Loft stores in Quaker Bridge Mall will not be closing. Meanwhile, the Catherine's store on Route 1 in Lawrenceville is on the list of closures.

To read more about ascena's restructuring, click here.