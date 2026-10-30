One Jersey Shore town is concerned its Christmas traditions may not be the same this year, according to NBC10 News.

Filming of a new Netflix series could interfere with Lavallette's Christmas traditions

Business owners and residents in the quaint town of Lavallette are wondering just how much a planned Netflix shoot will interfere with the town's annual holiday traditions.

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Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash black dslr camera on brown cardboard box

Scenes for the upcoming Netflix series "Trigger Point" will be filmed December 7 & 8

Yes, Netflix will be shooting scenes for an upcoming series called, "Trigger Point" in Lavallette over two days, December 7 and 8, town officials say.

Netflix doesn't want the town's Christmas decorations in the way of filming

While it sounds cool, a driving scene will be filmed along Route 35 and Netflix doesn't want any holiday decorations to be hung over the roadway or on utility poles before they shoot.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash closeup photo of lantern lamp

Lavallette's mayor, Walter LaCicero said, "They want to film after we would typically have those decorations up and they don't want us to put them up until after the filming." The town's annual Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, so there would be no decorations in place. That does seem like a bummer, although there would still be a tree.

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Local businesses looking to profit from holiday shopping in town count on the festive vibe to add to the appeal of the town. Even though there are no restrictions for decorating the local businesses, Rebecca Malloy, President of the Lavallette Business Association said, "To me, it's just disrupting our hometown Christmas feel the borough and the business association tries to give to our residents and visitors."

Photo by Yuri Krupenin on Unsplash Christmas lights and ornaments hanging outdoors

Local business owners want the filming schedule changed

Some of the businesses have written to town officials asking for the timeline of filming to be changed. We'll have to wait and see what happens.

I thought Lavallette was an official "Film Ready" town, certified by the NJ Motion Picture and TV Commission, but its not. I wonder why Netflix chose to film there, instead of the many other towns in the Garden State that are film ready, besides it being absolutely adorable.

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