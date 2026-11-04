The glow-up at Freehold Raceway Mall continues with new businesses opening and a grand reopening of one of its most popular stores, according to Patch.

New luxury jewelry store opening in Freehold Raceway Mall

Now that Halloween is over, the holiday shopping season is full steam ahead. Along with all of the other fabulous retailers at the mall, there will be a new jewelry store this month, and there's a new food option.

READ MORE: Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo De Chao coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

Freehold Raceway Mall Freehold Raceway Mall

Belgium Jewelers will be on the upper level

Belgium Jewelers will open sometime this month on the upper level of the mall, near JCPenney. It is a luxury jewelry brand where you'll find beautiful pieces for everyone on your gift list. It was supposed to have its grand opening on November 1, but the store announced on Facebook that the date was being rescheduled and the new date would be announced soon.

Criollas Baked Empanadas is a kiosk on the lower level

Criollas Baked Empanadas is now open on the lower level of the mall. You'll find them in a kiosk near Five Below. I love empanadas, so I can't wait to grab some. They're made with fresh ingredients from local farms. You can hold them in your hands easily, making them the perfect shopping snack.

READ MORE: Von Maur department store coming soon to Freehold Raceway Mall

Criollas Baked Empanadas via Facebook Criollas Baked Empanadas via Facebook

Journeys was renovated and celebrated its grand reopening on the upper level. It's the go-to store for the latest styles of sneakers and footwear.

"Together, the three [shops] add to a fall lineup that gives shoppers more to discover, gift, and taste, all under one roof," mall officials said in the Patch article.

A new exterior project is underway

The mall also just announced exciting details about its exterior makeover. The front entrances near The Cheesecake Factory and JCPenney are being enhanced. All new concrete will be poured and new pavers installed. The landscaping will also be freshened up. This will be the first update to the outside of the mall since it opened almost 20 years ago.

Freehold Raceway Mall is located on Route 9 in Freehold.