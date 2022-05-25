We are just days away from the "unofficial" kickoff of the summer and we are getting ready for a fantastic summer at the Jersey Shore. I am so ready to get out and get some vitamin D and fresh salt air.

Get our free mobile app

I plan on doing lots of day trips and hikes and enjoying summer to its fullest. We have been vigilant during the pandemic, but now it's time to get back outdoors and enjoy. One place I want to highlight this time around is the brand new Ocean Club in Seaside Heights. I was recently there and got a chance to look around and it looks fantastic.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

"The Ocean Club Restaurant is open to the Public and is located on the famous Seaside Heights Boardwalk. The Ocean Club offers amazing American Continental cuisine crossed with an upscale beachy fare. The spacious indoor restaurant also boasts giant ocean-front decks, on-beach dining, breath-taking ocean views, and a 2nd floor private party, banquette and wedding space."

There is a little something for everyone at the Ocean Club. Dining, drinks, cabanas, pool, and beach. All kinds of summer fun.

What's really cool is that it is gonna be a new summer home! Join 92.7 WOBM live from the RWJ Barnabas Health Boardwalk Studio, on the Corona Beach at the Ocean Club Restaurant & Cabana in Seaside Heights, every Friday, join Shawn & Sue from 6-10 am, and cruise down for Friday afternoons with Kyle from 3-7 pm.

We can't wait to spend time with you at one of the hottest new locations on the Jersey Shore. Be sure to swing by and see us. The fun begins this Friday, May 27th as we head into Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

Take a look at the Beautiful New Ocean Club in Seaside Heights

Ready For Summer the Beautiful New Ocean Club Take a look at the brand new Ocean Club in Seaside Heights, New Jersey