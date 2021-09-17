Robbinsville Community Day Festival CANCELED, Fireworks Still On

One day before the event was to take place, the Robbinsville Community Day Festival has been CANCELED, according to a Robbinsville Township Facebook post, but the fireworks are still on.

Robbinsville Mayor and Director of Public Safety, David Fried, announced that due to COVID-19 outbreaks in all three of the Robbinsville Township Public Schools and the cases in the town going up, the cancellation was necessary. The festival was scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, September 18th) at Community Park.

Fried released a statement saying, "We're obviously incredibly disappointed and heartbroken about this sudden development, as we were really looking forward to getting back to normalcy. However, the safety of our residents is paramount and comes before everything else. I know how disappointed many of you must be, but, I cannot in good conscience move forward with this event in light of this outbreak. We wish a speedy recovery to all those infected and we will continue to work to ultimately break the back of this virus."

The good news is the fireworks will still go off around 8pm. All attending are now being asked to stay in their cars and keep a safe social distance from all others.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.