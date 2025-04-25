Looking for something fun to do with your family and friends this weekend?

I've got the perfect plan for you.

Head to the Spring Arts Festival in Lawrenceville, NJ on Sunday.

Spring Arts Festival in Lawrenceville announces new date due to weather

It was originally scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, April 26), but because of the forecasted rain, it's been moved to Sunday (April 27).

Go and have some fun. It's from 12pm - 4pm.

The festival is on Craven Lane, in Weeden Park, and at Lawrenceville Elementary School.

Therefore, Craven Lane will be closed off. Parking will be available at the Lawrenceville Elementary School field. You can get there by taking Phillips Avenue.

If you're not familiar, this is an event you won't want to miss.

There will be art, music and local vendors

It's a lively and fun celebration of the arts that brings together art, music, and local talent.

You'll feel the festival vibe with lots of live music and more.

There will be over 150 artists, crafters, and vendors showing off and selling their creations.

You can check out the vendor list HERE.

Make sure not to miss the Student Market featuring local young entrepreneurs.

The free Kids Zone will certainly attract your children and the live music all day long.

Here's the schedule:

Weeden Park Stage

12 - 1 Bob Orlowski - Top Shelf Entertainment

1 - 2 Robert Freeman - The Freebees

2 - 3 Martin Goldberg - Cleariprov Ensemble

3 - 4 Johnny Rabe

3:30 - 4 Rockcital

Craven Lane Stage

12-1 School of Rock

1-2 Calfon Hellbenders

2-3 Maggie Lytle - Scarlet Bloom

3-4 Tension

Lawrenceville Elementary School Stage

12-1 Laura Manfredi - The Rebound

1-1:40 Diane DiMemmo - The Break Plans

1:40-2 Ryleigh McDevitt

2-2:30 - Onarai Williams

3-4 Ed Hemann - BK Rivers

The Lawrenceville Main Street Spring for the Arts has become one of the most popular events in the area.

Make sure to be a part of the fun.

For more details, click here.

