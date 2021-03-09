Thomas Sweet Grand Reopening Next Week in West Windsor

Thomas Sweet in West Windsor is having a Grand Re-Opening on Friday, March 19th, and the General Manager, Ben Barlow invites you to bring your family and friends.

Ben and I were chatting this morning on the 94.5 PST App, and he told me they were closed for the winter, but, are super excited to be opening again, now that the weather is getting warmer, perfect ice cream weather.

The newest of the Thomas Sweet's stores opened in West Windsor Plaza last year, serving up the best hand-made ice cream around. Look for the ice cream cake of the month, which is green, for St. Patrick's Day, with Irish Cream and Coffee ice cream and their famous cookie crunch in the middle. Yum. I need one of those in my life. Lol.

Thomas Sweet West Windsor will also be serving house-roasted organic coffees, so stop by in the morning, on your way to work, school, or wherever you're headed. You can grab a cup, or two, to go, or meet a friend and hang out.

Thomas Sweet has four area locations. Of course, the iconic ice cream shop in downtown Princeton, on Nassau Street (I've been going there since I was a kid), the Thomas Sweet Chocolate Shop in Princeton's Palmer Square, and cafes in Montgomery (Skillman), and the one I'm telling you about in West Windsor, that's having the Grand Opening March 19th.

Thomas Sweet West Windsor is located at 64 Princeton Hightstown Road, in Windsor Plaza.