TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned Tractor Trailer Cleared in Bucks County

UPDATE: This accident has been cleared.



ORIGINAL STORY: A jackknifed tractor-trailer with a fuel spill is causing heavy delays in the Langhorne area, as of 2:30 pm this afternoon (Tuesday, September 29).

In fact, 94.5 PST's traffic is reporting that the westbound ramp to I-295 is currently closed due to the incident.

Heavy delays are reported in the area. Additional details about the accident were not immediately clear.

Total Traffic

Listen to 94.5 PST the latest traffic reports on-air starting at 3 pm.