There's a new fast- casual food option in Freehold. Warning. These pictures are going to make you hungry.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opens in Freehold on October 20

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is continuing its expansion and will officially open its doors in Freehold Marketplace on Tuesday (October 20), according to a press release. The new restaurant, known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers with 100% ground beef, is in front of Walmart.

READ MORE: Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo De Chao coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

Freddy's frozen custard is freshly churned

Freddy's is also known for its all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats made with freshly-churned chocolate or vanilla custard.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers via Facebook Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers via Facebook

The Freddy's website says there's a special BaconFest going on right now, which has me licking my lips, with Smoky Bacon Steakburger Tacos, Bacon Loaded Tots, and a Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack on the menu.

You'll be able to eat in or take out at the new Freehold location

You'll be able to eat in (there are 44 seats in the dining area), drive-thru, or mobile-order on Freddy's app.

READ MORE: Iconic Freehold ice cream shop expanding to Hamilton Township

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers via Facebook Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers via Facebook

“We’re excited to be part of the restaurant development that is taking place in the Freehold Marketplace shopping center,” said Peter Labib, franchise owner. “We look forward to being a convenient dining option for those who live and work in the area, as well as those looking for a place to eat after shopping with our retail neighbors. Our commitment to high-quality, cooked-to-order food and genuine hospitality will make this restaurant a destination for families and friends who want to enjoy fresh, hot meals and classic dessert treats in a comfortable atmosphere.”

This will be the 7th New Jersey location

There are currently only six other Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in the Garden State. The locations include Burlington Township, Cinnaminson, Holmdel, Kinden, North Brunswick, and Toms River.

Freddy's Steakburgers and Frozen Custard is located at 310 W. Main Street in Freehold Marketplace. The hours are 10:30 AM to 10 PM Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 AM to 11 PM Friday and Saturday.

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt