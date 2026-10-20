Whenever I hear about something cool going on in the community I like to spread the word. How have I never heard about this fun night out before?

Witches Night Out in Allentown is October 22 from 6 PM - 9 PM

Grab your friends and get to Allentown, New Jersey's Annual Witches Night Out. It's Thursday, October 22 from 6 PM - 9 PM. You don't have to be an actual witch to go have fun, but I bet you figured that out.

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It sounds like an event that combines a few of my favorite things...shopping, basket raffles, eating, cocktails, and most importantly, supporting small, local businesses. There will be tarot card readings and witch hat decorating, too. You're not going to want to miss the fun.

Photo by Cecilia Miraldi on Unsplash a candle sitting next to a set of tarot cards

VIP tickets are $40 and includes admission and a 10 minute reading with one of the tarot card readers in town that evening. Sounds cool, doesn't it? General Admission tickets are $20.

Fill your passport and win prizes throughout the night

Both tickets include a passport that you'll take to each unique store in town and get stamped, plus, you'll get 10 raffle tickets for the basket raffles in each store. You'll earn more raffle tickets for making a purchase in the stores, too. Once you get your passport all stamped, you'll be in the running for a grand prize gift basket.

Participating stores and restaurants include:

Bloomers

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Karen West

Gaston's Bake Shop

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Swal's Statuary

Eden Organics Salon & Spa

Kerry Burke - Doula, Allentown

Ivy on Main

Friends to Bookends Bookshop

New Beginnings

Tinkerbeee Toys

Woody's Towne Cafe

D A W N E

Dr. Stephanie, Acupuncturist/Herbalist

If you've never been to Allentown, it's adorable and easily walkable, so go on out and enjoy this festive evening. The Annual Witches Night Out is Thursday, October 22. For more of the fun details and to buy tickets, click here.

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