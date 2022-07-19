Hopewell, NJ Cupcake Shop Expands to Trenton Farmers Market

There's a new place to indulge in some absolutely delicious cupcakes and other treats. Great news. Madame Cupcake Shop in Hopewell has expanded.

You can now find their cupcakes, cake pops, cookies, merangue lollies and so much more in Lawrence. They have a brand new pop up shop at the Trenton Farmers Market. What a great idea. Yay.

Everything looks so good, doesn't it? I'll take one (or two) of each, please. Lol.

You can't miss them. Cupcakes, cookies, and more are in big cases in the middle of one of the wings of the market (near Pineland Farms) on Spruce Street in Lawrence.

I spy red velvet, chocolate and vanilla cupcakes for sure. I'm not sure of the other flavors but I love that they're topped with Jersey fresh blueberries...'tis the season...strawberries too. They all look absolutely delicious.

Stop by and grab a treat.

Madame Cupcake Shop is now open in the Trenton Farmers Market every weekend.

Here are there hours:

Friday from 9am - 5pm

Saturday from 9am - 6pm

Sunday from 9am - 3pm

Madame Cupcake Shop specializes in custom cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, push pops, French macaroons, dessert tables, and more. Make sure to check out their website here.

I first learned about Madame Cupcake Shop back in March when the owner of the bakery, Tatiana Tedesco, did what she does best to help Ukraine in its time of need...bake.

Tedesco made the most beautiful cupcakes in the colors of Ukraine and donated a portion of the sales ($700) to help the people there affected by the crisis. I love that.

Madame Cupcake Shop, now with 2 locations, 43 Railroad Place in Hopewell and in the Trenton Farmers Market in Lawrence.

